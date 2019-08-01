

CTV Barrie





York Regional Police arrested two people after a string of pizza-delivery robberies last month.

Police say the suspects ordered pizza and when the delivery person arrived at the location given, the suspects would be waiting outside.

In one instance, police say the suspects threatened the victim with knives and an imitation handgun.

A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old Richmond Hill boy are facing multiple charges, including armed robbery, theft and possession of an imitation firearm.