Two people arrested for carrying a fake gun into a public library

Two people were arrested at the library at gunpoint for possessing a fake gun.

Collingwood OPP was called on Nov. 7 at 3:30 p.m. after a witness reported a man and a woman were in possession of a handgun.

Police arrived at the Collingwood Public Library and conducted an arrest at gunpoint on the two individuals, who were found to be carrying an imitation firearm.

A 34-year-old Collingwood woman and a 32-year-old man, were charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The accused must attend court at the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood on Dec. 20, 2022.