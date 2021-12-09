Two people arrested following assault in Barrie's north-end Thursday evening
Police are investigating after a man was assaulted in the city's north-end on Thurs. Dec. 9, 2021 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News Barrie)
Police say two people are in custody following an assault in the city's north end Thursday evening.
According to Barrie police calls of concern over some sort of incident at an apartment complex on Georgian Drive came in around 8:25 p.m.
Few details are known, but police have confirmed one male was assaulted, although the extent of his injuries isn't clear.
Police tell CTV News the K-9 unit was called in, and two suspects were quickly apprehended and taken into custody.
More details are expected to be released Friday morning.
