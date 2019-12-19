Two people arrested after video of animal abuse surfaces
BARRIE -- Two people accused of injuring a rabbit have been arrested in Carling Township.
West Parry Sound OPP say they are investigating a video that surfaced showing the rabbit being needlessly injured.
Police charged a 30-year-old man and 34-year-old woman, both from Carling Township, with killing or injuring animals and cruelty to animals.
Both are scheduled to answer to the charges in front of a judge on January 2nd in Parry Sound.