BARRIE -- Two people accused of injuring a rabbit have been arrested in Carling Township.

West Parry Sound OPP say they are investigating a video that surfaced showing the rabbit being needlessly injured.

Police charged a 30-year-old man and 34-year-old woman, both from Carling Township, with killing or injuring animals and cruelty to animals.

Both are scheduled to answer to the charges in front of a judge on January 2nd in Parry Sound.