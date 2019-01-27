

CTV Barrie





Two people are in serious condition after an early morning head-on collision in Adjala-Tosorontio, south-west of Alliston.



Police say it happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, in the area of Concession 5 and Side Road 25.



According to police, the occupants of one vehicle, an 18-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, were both airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centres.



Police say the woman is in critical condition, while the man is in serious, but stable condition.



The OPP added the driver of the second vehicle was also taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.



The cause of the crash is still under investigation.