

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Police charged two people accused of driving one vehicle, causing a collision in Vaughan.

Officers were called to the single-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman standing beside a car with front-end damage and allege there were two cans of beer on the road behind the vehicle.

While talking with the man, police learned that both parties had been seated in the driver's seat and driving the car when it left the road and hit a pole, knocking it down.

A 31-year-old Markham man and a 26-year-old Newmarket woman were charged with impaired and dangerous driving.