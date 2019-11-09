Featured
Two pedestrians struck by vehicle in Angus
Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle on Mill Street in Angus, Ont. on Nov. 9, 2019 (Dave Erskine/CTV Barrie)
Published Saturday, November 9, 2019 8:03PM EST
Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle on Mill Street in Angus on Saturday.
The Essa Fire Department and the OPP responded to the incident around 5:45 p.m.
The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Mill Street is expected to closed for the next several hours in both directions between Cecil Street and River Drive for the police investigation.
More to come.