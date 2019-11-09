Two pedestrians have died after they were struck by a vehicle on Mill Street in Angus on Saturday.

The Essa Fire Department and the OPP responded to the incident around 5:45 p.m.

Simcoe County paramedics tell CTV News Barrie a woman was pronounced dead at the scene. They say a man was transported to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie without vital signs and was later pronounced deceased.

No details about the victims have been released, as authorities are still in the process of notifying their families.

Mill Street was closed for several hours in both directions between Cecil Street and River Drive for the police investigation.

Police are appealing for witnesses to call Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).