BARRIE, ONT. -- Partying with a large crowd these days is risky business.

People who recently when to a bash in Schomberg are being urged to get tested for COVID-19 after the discovery that two attendees were infected, and it's clear this wasn't some low-key get-together.

"We understand that there would have been approximately 50 to 100 people at this party," said Dr. Alanna Fitzgerald-Husek.

Health officials have maintained that the virus is still out there, even as the province reopens more businesses and activities. Dr. Fitzgerald-Husek stressed that Stage 3 doesn’t mean you shouldn't still take a few steps back from others.

Still, physical distancing and masks were not practiced at this particular party, according to York Region Public Health.

King Township Mayor Steve Pellegrini wrote on Facebook he's "disappointed that individuals living in King chose to blatantly disregard the conditions that only permit a gathering of 10 people within your bubble and put our community at risk."

The health unit has issued a public notice for anyone who attended the party on Rural Road on Sun., July 12, to get tested at an assessment centre for COVID-19.

"We understand that one of these individuals were symptomatic at the time, and both of those two cases were there during the time they would have been infectious," added York Region's associate medical officer of health.

There is also a third presumed positive case. Dr. Fitzgerald-Husek said none of the infected people are from York Region.

Anyone experiencing symptoms, including cough, fever and shortness of breath, should contact York Region Public Health at 1-800-361-5653.

Click here for a list of COVID-19 assessment centres in the region.

With files from CTV's Siobhan Morris