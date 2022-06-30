Two out-of-towners charged following traffic stop in Orillia

Two people are under arrest after police say they seized a weapon, cash and drugs during a traffic stop in Orillia.

Provincial police say officers stopped the vehicle on West Street South just before midnight on Monday.

The officers searched the vehicle and allegedly found a prohibited knife, fentanyl, cocaine and "a large quantity of cash."

They say one individual was also found to be breaching release conditions from previous charges.

A 20-year-old Toronto man is charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, three counts of failing to comply with a release order, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of cocaine.

A 20-year-old Clarington man faces charges of possession of a prohibited device, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of a substance.