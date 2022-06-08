Two Orillia men lurking around vehicle face weapons charges

Two Orillia men face charges after police received a call in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Just after midnight, a caller notified police someone was "around their vehicle."

Orillia OPP says officers found two similarly-described men nearby, and while arresting a 41-year-old Orillia man, they found an illegal knife in his possession.

Police say that while the officers were arresting the first man, the second suspect, a 33-year-old man from Orillia, was found to be wanted on an outstanding warrant.

They say he became combative with the officers during his arrest and attempted to pull a knife from his waistband but was subdued by police.

The two men face various knife possession charges.

The 33-year-old was also charged with assaulting a peace officer and failing to comply with his probation order.

Both are scheduled to appear in court next month.