Two Orillia men face multiple child sexual exploitation charges

Barrie, Ont. -

Police charged two Orillia men in two separate instances with child sexual exploitation offences over two days after executing search warrants in the city.

Barrie police officers with the Internet Child Exploitation Unit and the OPP's Child Exploitation Unit arrested a 23-year-old man after a victim filed a complaint in April.

Police charged the accused with luring a child, sending sexually explicit material to a child, and making child pornography on Instagram.

He is being held for a bail hearing.

The following day, police say officers searched another Orillia residence and arrested a 25-year-old man.

Police charged him with criminal harassment, extortion and non-consensual distribution of intimate images on Instagram.

Police say they launched the investigation in January after a 21-year-old woman filed a complaint with Barrie officers.

The accused in this case was released with a promise to appear.

Police say several computer devices belonging to both men were seized and will be forensically analyzed for digital evidence.