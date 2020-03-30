BARRIE -- The OPP is advising the public to take extra precautions, saying, "criminals will go to great lengths to trick you."

This after two Orillia men were accused of impersonating police officers to break into a home in the overnight hours on Sunday.

The OPP says the victim called police around 4:20 a.m. to report two men were trying to get into the house on Front Street South. They allege the suspects, who had their faces covered, claimed to be OPP officers and were armed with edged weapons. Police say they ran from the area before officers arrived.

Police say they found two men who matched the suspect descriptions a short time later.

Two suspects, ages 26 and 30, face charges, including disguise with intent and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Both were released with a June court date.