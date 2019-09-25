West Parry Sound OPP claims two officers were hurt during an arrest in Parry Sound on Saturday.

Police say they got a complaint about an unwanted and intoxicated person at a residence in McKellar Township. When they arrived, officers say they were told that the man sexually assaulted three people.

Police allege he ran from the officers and after a short foot chase, they attempted to arrest him.

During the arrest, police say one of the officers suffered minor injuries while the other had to be taken to hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries.

The 22-year-old Point Edward man is facing multiple charges.