BARRIE, ONT. -- Two police officers had to be treated for head injuries after trying to take an Innisfil man into custody.

Police say a group of about 30 young people were gathered in a plaza in Alcona on Tuesday night for a fight.

According to police, the altercation involved a crowbar, baseball bat and a suspected firearm.

Police said when the officers arrived, they learned the suspect had assaulted an individual with a crowbar, and another person was punched and threatened.

Police found the accused and attempted to arrest him. They say he refused to get out of his vehicle and assaulted the officers.

He was eventually taken into custody and charged with multiple offences, including assault with a weapon, resisting arrest and uttering threats.

The 19-year-old man was held for a bail hearing.

Both officers were treated for minor injuries.