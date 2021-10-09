Two novice drivers in cottage country facing stunt driving charges

BARRIE, ONT. -

With officers out in full force monitoring the roadways this Thanksgiving weekend, Bracebridge OPP laid two separate stunt driving charges to novice drivers Saturday.

The first happened Saturday morning shortly before 10:30 on Highway 11 in Bracebridge. A 19-year-old man from Mulmur Township was clocked, going 152 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

Around the same time, a young driver was clocked at 154 km/h on Muskoka Road 169 in Muskoka Lakes. The posted speed limit was 80 km/h.

Both drivers, who only had their G2 licences, are facing multiple charges, a 30-day vehicle suspension and having their vehicles impounded for two weeks.