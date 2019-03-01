Featured
Two Newmarket people facing 15 charges in connection with break-ins
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, March 1, 2019 4:29PM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 1, 2019 5:19PM EST
Two people have been arrested in connection with two separate break-ins at businesses in Cookstown and Bradford last month.
According to police, a restaurant in Cookstown was broken into on Feb. 14 where the suspect(s) made off with a quantity of cash.
On Sunday, Feb. 24 police say a restaurant on Holland Street in Bradford was also broken into, and again, a quantity of cash was stolen.
The South Simcoe Street Crime Unit seized the suspect’s vehicle and matched the tire marks that they say connects the break-ins at both businesses.
“What we have here is a tire-wear impression that was gathered during the seizure and search of the suspect vehicle,” explains Const. Leslie Grace. “This is a big part of what we needed to do, forensically, to help link the suspect to our crime scenes.”
Officers arrested a man, 39, and woman, 39, both from Newmarket.
They now face 15 charges including theft and mischief.