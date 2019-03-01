

CTV Barrie





Two people have been arrested in connection with two separate break-ins at businesses in Cookstown and Bradford last month.

According to police, a restaurant in Cookstown was broken into on Feb. 14 where the suspect(s) made off with a quantity of cash.

On Sunday, Feb. 24 police say a restaurant on Holland Street in Bradford was also broken into, and again, a quantity of cash was stolen.

The South Simcoe Street Crime Unit seized the suspect’s vehicle and matched the tire marks that they say connects the break-ins at both businesses.

“What we have here is a tire-wear impression that was gathered during the seizure and search of the suspect vehicle,” explains Const. Leslie Grace. “This is a big part of what we needed to do, forensically, to help link the suspect to our crime scenes.”

Officers arrested a man, 39, and woman, 39, both from Newmarket.

They now face 15 charges including theft and mischief.