Two Newmarket men charged in pedestrian stabbing

Two Newmarket men charged with aggravated assault are accused of confronting a pedestrian and stabbing him.

According to York Regional Police, the 39-year-old victim was walking in the area of Davis Drive and Lorne Avenue when two men stopped him around 12:35 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say a physical altercation ensued between the three men, and the suspects stabbed the victim before running away.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police say he is in stable condition.

Officers arrested the two accused a short time later.

The two men, aged 20 and 22, of Newmarket, were held in police custody for a bail hearing.

It's unclear if the suspects and victim were known to each other.

Police ask witnesses who have yet to speak with the authorities to come forward.