BARRIE, ONT. -- Another child from Barrie has tested positive for COVID-19, confirmed the health unit.

This is the third child under the age of 17 in Barrie this week to contract the virus.

A Bradford woman between 65 and 79 has also tested positive, bringing the total lab-confirmed cases so far this week to 15.

The health unit is investigating how the Barrie boy and Bradford senior became infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, the latest numbers from the province show COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Public health reported 118 new cases and one new virus-related death.

Ontario's health minister said 28 of Ontario's 34 health regions reported five or fewer new cases, and 18 reported none.