Two new Grey County long-term care homes now accepting residents

Two new long-term care homes in Grey County have been completed and are now accepting residents.

This is part of the government's $6.4 billion commitment to build over 30,000 new beds by 2028 and 28,000 upgraded long-term care beds across the province.

Construction for peopleCare Meaford Long Term Care began in June 2021, and the completed home offers 51 new and 77 upgraded beds for a total of 128 beds.

PeopleCare Communities Inc. will operate the home, and the operator plans to construct additional housing at this site in the future, such as retirement living and assisted living.

Construction for Southbridge Owen Sound began in December 2020, and the completed home offers 91 new and 69 upgraded beds for a total of 160 beds.

Both new homes feature private and basic rooms, no ward rooms, larger resident common areas and air conditioning.

The province says the new homes will help Ontario address the growing demand for long-term care and improve bed wait times.