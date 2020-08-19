BARRIE, ONT. -- The health unit is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in Simcoe Muskoka, including a child, on Wednesday.

The latest cases are a Penetanguishene girl under the age of 17 and a Barrie man between 18 and 34.

According to the health unit, the child contracted the virus through community spread, while the man's case is under investigation.

This is the first lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 in Penetanguishene in a month.

The region currently has a dozen confirmed cases, with the majority being Barrie residents.

Meanwhile, the province saw a significant drop in new cases from yesterday, with 102 reported Wednesday.

Ontario reports 91 per cent of all cases have recovered.