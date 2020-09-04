BARRIE, ONT. -- The local health unit reports two new cases of COVID-19 in both Muskoka and Simcoe County.

A Bracebridge man and a New Tecumseth man, both 18 to 34, tested positive for the virus.

The health unit is investigating how both men became infected.

There have been 718 total COVID-19 cases recorded across the region to date.

Meanwhile, Ontario has seen the number of cases slowly climb over the past week and a half.

The province is reporting 148 new cases on Friday, with nearly half concentrated in Peel Region.

More than 28,500 tests were completed across the province in the past 24 hours.