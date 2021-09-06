BARRIE, ONT. -- The Grey Bruce Health Unit (GBHU) is reporting two new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

According to the health unit, one case is in Meaford, and the other is in Kincardine.

There are currently 16 active cases with 16 high-risk contacts, and no outbreaks, said the GBHU.

In total, the region has had 2265 COVID-19 cases—of those —2223 have been resolved with 14 deaths, according to the health unit's data.

Since the last update on Friday, the health unit administered 1878 COVID-19 vaccines during that week, pushing the total eligible population with one dose to 82.1 per cent and 76.7 per cent with their second dose, according to the health units data dashboard.

Overall, the health unit said 226,316 people had received a shot.

On Tuesday, there is a pop-up vaccination clinic at the Meaford Community Centre from 2:00 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A full list of the vaccination clinics can be found here.