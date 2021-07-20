BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka health unit logged two COVID-19 cases Tuesday, both in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

There are currently 25 active infections in the region, including four COVID-19-positive patients in the hospital.

As cases continue to slow, the region's medical officer of health says the concern lies in the months ahead.

"Coronavirus types such as COVID-19 are seasonal by nature, tend to surge more in the colder months that come, so I think the true test for us will be from September onward," said Dr. Charles Gardner.

Public health reports 68 per cent of residents have had their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 49 per cent have had both.

DELTA VARIANT CONTINUES TO DOMINATE

The Delta variant is taking hold of countries globally, with 60 per cent of local cases identifying as the more transmissible strain.

Dr. Gardner said more residents need to be vaccinated to protect against Delta.

"We will probably need in the range of 90 per cent coverage rate, two doses of the entire population to have true herd immunity," he added.

For residents who are hesitant about getting the vaccine, the health unit has vaccine information listed on its website with key things to know, including how they were created so quickly, whether they work and the possible side effects.

WHERE TO FIND AN IMMUNIZATION CLINIC

Simcoe Muskoka residents 12 and older are eligible to get their shot at immunization clinics.

Those who had an mRNA shot can get the second dose 28 days later, and anyone who had AstraZeneca can head back for a second of the same or a different eight to 12 weeks later.

The health unit is holding walk-in vaccine clinics all week to help more residents get their shots.

Walk-in doses are available for first and second vaccines.

A complete list of clinics offering COVID-19 vaccine doses with no appointment is available here.

With files from CTV's Craig Momney