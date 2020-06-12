The local health unit has reported two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region, bringing the total number of cases here in Simcoe Muskoka to 513.



The latest positive tests include a Bradford West Gwillimbury man in his 30s, and a young girl living in Penetanguishene.



Since the health unit's last report on Thursday, 85 per cent of the cases in the region have been resolved with eight people recovering from the virus over the past 24 hours.



Across the province, Ontario health officials reported 182 new cases on Friday. This is the first time the province has confirmed less than 200 daily cases since March, bringing Ontario's total to 31,726.



The province also reported 302 new resolved cases, bringing the total to 26,187.

With files from CTV News Toronto.