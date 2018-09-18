

CTV Barrie





Two people were killed near Rosseau on Monday evening after a collision involving a motorcycle.

Police say the pair was riding the motorcycle shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Cardwell Road in Seguin Township when they came off the bike and hit a vehicle.

A 23-year-old Bracebridge woman and a 32-year-old Burk’s Falls man were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate what caused the collision.