Two motorcycle riders killed in Rosseau crash
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, September 18, 2018 12:42PM EDT
Two people were killed near Rosseau on Monday evening after a collision involving a motorcycle.
Police say the pair was riding the motorcycle shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Cardwell Road in Seguin Township when they came off the bike and hit a vehicle.
A 23-year-old Bracebridge woman and a 32-year-old Burk’s Falls man were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are continuing to investigate what caused the collision.