BARRIE -- Two more people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, according to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths in the region to 11.

The health unit says the latest victims are a Springwater Township man in his 70s who died in the hospital in Barrie, and a woman in her 90s who died at the Bradford Valley long-term care facility where she was a resident.

The woman's death is the third reported at the Bradford Valley Care Community home; the other two include a man in his late 90s and a woman in her 80s.

Bradford Valley is now reporting 31 cases, 24 residents and seven staff members.

There are now 165 total cases of COVID-19 in the region, six more than on Tuesday.

The health unit says that 70 people have recovered, and 12 are in the hospital.

Meanwhile, the province is reporting another spike in the number of cases on Wednesday.

Ontario now has 494 new COVID-19 cases, including 51 more deaths for a total of 385.

Just over 39-hundred people have now recovered in Ontario after being diagnosed with the virus.

With files from The Canadian Press