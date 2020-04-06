BARRIE -- Two more people at Dufferin Oaks’ long-term care home in Shelburne have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus: one resident and one staff member.

Last week two staff members at Dufferin Oaks’ tested positive for the virus. The long-term care home continues to follow safety measures from Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health. Staff members throughout the facility are all wearing masks, and staff members working in the impacted units are wearing full personal protective equipment (gowns, masks and gloves).

A representative from Dufferin Oaks’ says they are working closely with Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health as the situation evolves, and are providing residents with the best possible care they can during these times.