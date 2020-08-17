BARRIE, ONT. -- Two new cases of COVID-19 are reported in Simcoe Muskoka on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 671.

There are currently two people hospitalized with the infection in the region.

Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting another day of fewer than 100 cases.

There are 99 new cases with 83 more resolved.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 31 of Ontario's 34 public health regions reported five or fewer cases.

Elliott says 21 health units reported no new cases at all today.