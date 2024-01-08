Two Mississauga people arrested in Caledon on weapons charges

Two people were arrested for multiple firearms offences in Caledon.

Provincial officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on Mayfield Road east of McLaughlin Road on Saturday at approximately 7 p.m.

While attempting to investigate the collision, one of the drivers provided false information and was arrested.

Another person, who had attended the scene after the collision, was also arrested for obstructing the investigation.

This person fought with officers but was subdued without injury.

A search of one of the vehicles resulted in locating a loaded firearm with an over-capacity magazine.

A 19-year-old from Mississauga has been charged with a slew of charges, including unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition, careless driving, failing to surrender a licence and more.

Additionally, a second 19-year-old from Mississauga has been charged with resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer, possession of a prohibited and dangerous device, and more.

Both people were held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.