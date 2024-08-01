Two Midland women face a slew of charges

BARRIE
    An Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) scanner led to two arrests in Midland.

    Police pulled over a car after the plate recognition software determined a driver was driving a red Dodge Charger on Woodland Drive at 9:22 a.m. while under suspension, Tuesday.

    While the driver was arrested and arrangements were made to tow the vehicle to a secure vehicle impound yard, another vehicle showed up.

    The second driver interacted with officers, resulting in a disturbance at the scene, and the second driver was also arrested.

    Both women were transported to the detachment for further investigation.

    The first driver, a 33-year-old Midland woman, was charged with:

    Operation while prohibited, driving a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available, having care or control of a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available, six counts of possessing more than one licence, and failing to notify change of address.

    The second vehicle driver, a 53-year-old Midland woman, was charged with: 

    • Obstruct Peace Officer
    • Drive a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available
    • Have care or control of vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available
    • Fail to surrender insurance card
    • Driver failed to surrender licence
    • Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle
    • Interfere with traffic
    • Driver - failed to wear a seat belt properly
    • Drive - hand-held communication device
    • Fail to identify self

    Both accused women were released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date. The red Dodge Charger was towed and impounded for 45 days per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News