Two Midland women face a slew of charges

An Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) scanner led to two arrests in Midland.

Police pulled over a car after the plate recognition software determined a driver was driving a red Dodge Charger on Woodland Drive at 9:22 a.m. while under suspension, Tuesday.

While the driver was arrested and arrangements were made to tow the vehicle to a secure vehicle impound yard, another vehicle showed up.

The second driver interacted with officers, resulting in a disturbance at the scene, and the second driver was also arrested.

Both women were transported to the detachment for further investigation.

The first driver, a 33-year-old Midland woman, was charged with:

Operation while prohibited, driving a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available, having care or control of a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available, six counts of possessing more than one licence, and failing to notify change of address.

The second vehicle driver, a 53-year-old Midland woman, was charged with:

Obstruct Peace Officer

Drive a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

Have care or control of vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

Fail to surrender insurance card

Driver failed to surrender licence

Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

Interfere with traffic

Driver - failed to wear a seat belt properly

Drive - hand-held communication device

Fail to identify self

Both accused women were released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date. The red Dodge Charger was towed and impounded for 45 days per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.