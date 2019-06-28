Featured
Two Midland residents face multiple drug charges after OPP search
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, June 28, 2019 11:27AM EDT
Two Midland residents are facing multiple criminal charges after provincial police say they seized a large amount of drugs during a search.
Investigators executed the search warrant at a Fifth Street address on June 19 and said they found cocaine, Oxycontin, hydro-morphine, along with cash and a BB gun.
The suspects, both in their 20s, face drug-related charges.
They were released with a promise to appear in court next month.