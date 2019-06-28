

CTV Barrie





Two Midland residents are facing multiple criminal charges after provincial police say they seized a large amount of drugs during a search.

Investigators executed the search warrant at a Fifth Street address on June 19 and said they found cocaine, Oxycontin, hydro-morphine, along with cash and a BB gun.

The suspects, both in their 20s, face drug-related charges.

They were released with a promise to appear in court next month.