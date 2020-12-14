BARRIE, ONT. -- Two people face charges in connection with the disappearance of multiple toys from a toy drive in Midland.

Police were called to the North Simcoe Sports and Recreation toy drive last week for reports that two people had taken a bunch of donated toys.

Officers identified the accused and arrested them at their residences.

Southern Georgian Bay provincial police charged a 29-year-old Midland woman and a 28-year-old Midland man for theft under $5,000 and breaching probation.

Both are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.