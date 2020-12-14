Advertisement
Two Midland residents accused of stealing from toy drive
Published Monday, December 14, 2020 5:04PM EST
Two people are arrested for allegedly stealing toys from a toy drive in Midland, Ont. (File image).
BARRIE, ONT. -- Two people face charges in connection with the disappearance of multiple toys from a toy drive in Midland.
Police were called to the North Simcoe Sports and Recreation toy drive last week for reports that two people had taken a bunch of donated toys.
Officers identified the accused and arrested them at their residences.
Southern Georgian Bay provincial police charged a 29-year-old Midland woman and a 28-year-old Midland man for theft under $5,000 and breaching probation.
Both are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.