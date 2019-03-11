Featured
Two men wanted in connection with robbery at Barrie drug store
The logo for Shoppers Drug Mart is shown in downtown Toronto, on Tuesday, May 24, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, March 11, 2019 12:32PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 11, 2019 12:36PM EDT
Barrie police are asking for the public’s help to locate two suspects wanted in connection with a robbery.
Police say that two men allegedly stole pain medication and vitamins from the Shoppers Drug Mart located on Essa Road on Friday.
The suspects are described as being white men, approximately 25-years-old. It’s believed at least one of the men spoke French.
Video surveillance captures these images of the alleged shoplifters wanted by police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.