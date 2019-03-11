

CTV Barrie





Barrie police are asking for the public’s help to locate two suspects wanted in connection with a robbery.

Police say that two men allegedly stole pain medication and vitamins from the Shoppers Drug Mart located on Essa Road on Friday.

The suspects are described as being white men, approximately 25-years-old. It’s believed at least one of the men spoke French.

Video surveillance captures these images of the alleged shoplifters wanted by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.