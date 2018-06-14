

CTV Barrie





The OPP says it's looking for two people in connection with a violent robbery at an Orillia hotel.

Two men allegedly got into an altercation with a group of people at the Econo Lodge on Memorial Avenue on Sunday night.

One man was stabbed in the upper arm during the altercation. He was taken to Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to provincial police, the two suspects took several items from the hotel room and fled in a black four-door Volkswagen sedan.

The first suspect is described as a white man between 55 and 65 years old. He is about 6’ with a slim build and greying hair.

The second suspect is described as a white 25 to 35-year-old man. He’s about 5’9” with a medium build and short hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.