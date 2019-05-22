

CTV Barrie





Provincial police are looking for two men after a call about a break-in at a house in Penetanguishene.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP says officers arrived at the residence on Monday evening for reports of a break-and-enter and an assault with a weapon.

Police are looking for two men who were seen driving off in a dark grey Nissan Altima or Maxima.

Police believe the incident was isolated and said there is no concern for public safety.