A 25-year-old Wasaga Beach man is in police custody facing a number of charges following a double stabbing on Tuesday.

Police and paramedics responded to a 911 call about a stabbing around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Main and Beck Streets.

Police say three men got into an argument after leaving a bar. A fight broke out, and according to officers, one man stabbed the two others multiple times.

Police say a 21-year-old man and 28-year-old man were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect fled the scene but was later arrested by police.

He now faces several charges including aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court next week.