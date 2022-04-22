Two men spotted on Alliston residence 'not suspicious' after all: OPP

Provincial police say they've confirmed the activities of two men spotted approaching an Alliston property were "not suspicious in nature."

Last week, police issued an appeal to the public to help identify the two men captured on home surveillance camera late one night on a property on Holt Drive.

At the time, police stated they only wished to speak with the pair, saying "the homeowners had no reason to have anyone approach their property."

The OPP says it was brought to its attention that the image of the pair had since been "grouped in" with a series of vehicle thefts on social media groups.

"At no time did police make any mention of them being connected," provincial police stated.