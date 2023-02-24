Two men rescued after plunging through ice on ATV

Emergency crews rescue two men who fell through the ice on Sparrow Lake in Severn Township, Ont., on Fri., Feb. 24, 2023. (Courtesy:Nate B. Williamson) Emergency crews rescue two men who fell through the ice on Sparrow Lake in Severn Township, Ont., on Fri., Feb. 24, 2023. (Courtesy:Nate B. Williamson)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton soldier found guilty of attempting to kill children in house fire

An Edmonton soldier accused of trying to kill her three children has been found guilty on all counts against her. The woman, who cannot be identified due to a publication ban to protect the children, was charged with three counts of attempted murder and two counts of arson after a 2015 house fire at CFB Edmonton.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver