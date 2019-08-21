

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Police are on the hunt for two men wanted in connection with reports of an armed robbery in Bolton on Tuesday evening.

Caledon OPP is investigating the alleged theft that happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Highway 50 and Hopcroft Road.

Police say one of the suspects was armed with a gun. They demanded cash and ran from the store.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police are looking for two men with medium builds, five-foot-five, wearing black hoodies, black masks, and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit or Crimestoppers.