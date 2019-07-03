Featured
Two men injured when ATV flips in ditch
Ontario Provincial Police generic file picture. (The Canadian Press)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019 1:11PM EDT
Two men were injured when the ATV they were on went into a ditch and flipped over.
South Georgian Bay OPP officers responded to the crash on King’s Farm Road after midnight on Saturday.
The two men were treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Georgian Bay General Hospital and later released.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.