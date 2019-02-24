Featured
Two men injured after early morning shooting in Barrie
Police are investigating after a shooting at Queens Hometown Bar & Queens Nightclub on Dunlop Street East on Sunday, February 24, 2018 (Don Wright/CTV News)
CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, February 24, 2019 7:47PM EST
Barrie Police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured two men in Downtown Barrie.
Police say it happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday at the Queens Hometown Bar & Queens Nightclub on Dunlop Street East.
According to police, two people were treated for what appeared to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds at a local hospital.
Police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and ask anyone with information to contact Barrie Police or Crime Stoppers.
The investigation is ongoing.