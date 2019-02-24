

CTV Barrie





Barrie Police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured two men in Downtown Barrie.

Police say it happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday at the Queens Hometown Bar & Queens Nightclub on Dunlop Street East.

According to police, two people were treated for what appeared to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds at a local hospital.

Police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and ask anyone with information to contact Barrie Police or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.