Two men facing charges in five alleged armed bank robberies
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 14, 2019 3:31PM EST
Toronto police say two men are facing numerous charges following five alleged bank robberies between December and January.
In each case, officers say, two men would drive to a bank branch, and one would exit the vehicle with a bandana covering his lower face and a hoodie pulled tightly around his head.
Police allege the man would demand cash while wielding a long-barreled revolver.
They say the man would leave the area in the getaway vehicle driven by the other man.
Officers say a 25-year-old is facing 20 charges that include five counts of robbery with a firearm and one count of possession of a weapon.
They say a 28-year-old man is facing five counts of robbery with a firearm and one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.