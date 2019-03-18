Featured
Two men facing charges in connection with robbery in Parry Sound
Published Monday, March 18, 2019 12:16PM EDT
Two men are facing a slew of charges following a robbery in Parry Sound on Thursday night.
According to police, a man was hit from behind and knocked to the ground before the two suspects allegedly stole his money and phone.
Investigators say the victim and suspects knew each other.
The two accused were arrested a short time later.
Both face several charges including robbery with a weapon and mischief.