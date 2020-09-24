BARRIE, ONT. -- Two men face various drug-related charges following an ongoing police investigation in Orillia.

Officers said they seized several drugs, including cocaine and opioids, from a vehicle they searched on Tuesday afternoon in a business parking lot on West Street.

Police arrested the two men in the vehicle, a 38-year-old from Rama First Nation and a 34-year-old from Orillia, both accused of drug trafficking.