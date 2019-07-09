

CTV Barrie





Two men face several criminal charges in connection with an ongoing investigation by Barrie police.

A 27-year-old Barrie man is accused of two separate break-ins, one at a home on Duckworth Street back in May and another that happened on Sunday on Ottaway Avenue.

Police say he is also suspected stealing three PS4 consoles on Sunday from the Bayfield Street Walmart with the help of a 24-year-old man.

The co-accused was also arrested for the violent robbery that happened on Friday at a Dunlop Street East business where several cell phones and a tablet were stolen. He is also suspected of theft at the Wellington Street plaza Shoppers Drug Mart last week.

He faces multiple charges including two counts of assault, assault with a weapon, and robbery.