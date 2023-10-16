Two men face impaired driving charges in Caledon

Mixing alcohol and drugs left two men facing impaired charges in Caledon.

Police were summoned to a single-vehicle collision on the Grange Sideroad just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 8.

The car was found in the ditch, and the driver was unharmed.

However, police believe the 29-year-old Mono man was impaired and faces alcohol-related charges.

A little earlier in the evening, at 11 p.m., a 28-year-old Brampton man was stopped by police on Mayfield Road near Dixie Road, where he was also charged with impaired drug and alcohol-related charges.