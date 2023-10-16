Barrie

    • Two men face impaired driving charges in Caledon

    A breathalyzer roadside test is shown in this file image. A breathalyzer roadside test is shown in this file image.

    Mixing alcohol and drugs left two men facing impaired charges in Caledon.

    Police were summoned to a single-vehicle collision on the Grange Sideroad just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 8.

    The car was found in the ditch, and the driver was unharmed.

    However, police believe the 29-year-old Mono man was impaired and faces alcohol-related charges.

    A little earlier in the evening, at 11 p.m., a 28-year-old Brampton man was stopped by police on Mayfield Road near Dixie Road, where he was also charged with impaired drug and alcohol-related charges.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Trudeau addressing House on Israel-Hamas war, MPs to hold special debate

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is providing an update in the House of Commons on the 'ongoing situation in the Middle East.' His remarks will come as Parliament resumes for the first time since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel and the subsequent retaliatory strikes.

    Government issues travel warning for Lebanon, suggests Canadians leave

    There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News