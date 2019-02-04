

CTV Barrie





Two men are facing multiple charges for allegedly leaving the scene of a collision in Huntsville.

OPP says the two-vehicle crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the area of Brunel Road on Saturday.

When officers arrived at the scene of the collision, the two drivers were allegedly gone.

They were located a short time later and arrested.

A 19-year-old Huntsville man is facing dangerous operation of a vehicle and failure to stop after an accident charges while a 20-year-old Orillia man faces numerous charges including impaired driving.

Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in a Huntsville court in March.