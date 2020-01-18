BARRIE -- Officers are still searching for two suspects after a 35-year-old man was shot at a residence near downtown Orillia Saturday morning.

According to provincial police, officers spoke to the victim at the hospital around six Saturday morning and say they learned the shooting happened at a home on Peter Street South.

Orillia OPP Const. Martin Hill says police are lokoing for two men who are believed to be armed and dangerous.

"These people are still at large," says Hill. "We don't believe at this time that there is any public safety concerns as we don't believe that they're targeting the public and that this was an isolated incident."

The suspects are described as being young, possibly in their late teens or early 20s. Both are around five-foot-seven to five-feet-nine-inches tall. One suspect is a white man, the other is lighter-skinned, but not white, and one may have facial hair.

If you see anyone matching the description, do not approach them and call the police.