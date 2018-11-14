

CTV Barrie





Two men accused of prowling at night and stealing from vehicles in Essa Township are facing multiple charges.

Police say they received several complaints of things being stolen out of people’s vehicles over the past few weeks.

The OPP patrolled the area in Angus on Tuesday evening and arrested one suspect. Police say the second suspect fled the area on foot and was later arrested the same night.

A 35-year-old man and 37-year-old man, both from Essa Township, face 29 charges.